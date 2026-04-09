Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Thursday that he represents a proud nation seeking to maintain global order, pushing back against the latest comments about the Arctic island by US President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday vented his frustration with NATO as relations reached a crisis point over the Iran war, stating that the military alliance was not around when needed, and that he still remembered Greenland, a "BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE".

"What is important for us is that we maintain the world community that we have built after World War Two, where we have a defence alliance that we respect, and where we have international law respected by all sides," Nielsen told Reuters.

"Those things are being challenged now, and I think all allies should stand together to try to maintain them. I hope that will happen," he said.