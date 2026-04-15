WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US Senate blocks latest Democratic effort to curb Trump's Iran war powers
The effort marks the fourth time to limit Trump's war powers in Iran as the conflict enters its seventh week.
US Senate blocks latest Democratic effort to curb Trump's Iran war powers
Top Democrat Chuck Schumer vows to sustain pressure and repeated votes if Republicans continue to block the measure. / Reuters
10 hours ago

The US Senate has blocked a Democratic effort aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran.

Senator Tammy Duckworth's war powers resolution was rejected by a vote of 47-52 on Wednesday.

"Today, I'm forcing a vote on my War Powers Resolution to end Trump's needless and expensive war of choice against Iran," Duckworth said on X.

Republican Senator Rand Paul voted with Democrats in favour of the bill, whereas Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against. Republican Senator Jim Justice did not vote.

RelatedTRT World - US Senate rejects bill to curb Trump's powers on Iran war

Sustaining pressure

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This was the fourth attempt to rein in Trump's war powers in Iran as the conflict entered its seventh week.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to sustain pressure, warning that repeated votes will continue if Republicans again block the measure.

"If the Republicans vote no again, we will continue to force votes on these resolutions every week until either this war ends or the Republicans get the courage to stand up to Donald Trump," he said.

In a statement on X, he took a dig at Republicans for voting against measures to limit Trump’s war powers.

Thirteen US service members have been killed since ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran began on February 28.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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