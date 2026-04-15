This was the fourth attempt to rein in Trump's war powers in Iran as the conflict entered its seventh week.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to sustain pressure, warning that repeated votes will continue if Republicans again block the measure.

"If the Republicans vote no again, we will continue to force votes on these resolutions every week until either this war ends or the Republicans get the courage to stand up to Donald Trump," he said.

In a statement on X, he took a dig at Republicans for voting against measures to limit Trump’s war powers.

Thirteen US service members have been killed since ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran began on February 28.