A ship travelling through the narrow Bab el Mandeb Strait came under attack by suspected pirates, British officials have said.

The incident saw a ship chased by smaller vessels that opened fire on it on Friday, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

The private security firm Diaplous Group said the vessel came under attack twice and armed guards aboard it opened fire in response. It said the crew was safe and described the ship as a bulk carrier.

The Bab el Mandeb connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, separating the African continent from the Arabian Peninsula.