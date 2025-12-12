POLITICS
Trump 'extremely frustrated' with Ukraine, Russia over peace talks
The White House says Trump is sick of "meetings just for the sake of meetings," adding that he wants action to end the war.
Kiev is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace, but is pushing back on a US-backed plan proposed last month / AP
December 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump will send a representative to talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, the White House said.

But Trump has grown weary of multiple meetings that never seem to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war, and he is sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting," she said.

Kiev is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace, but is pushing back on a US-backed plan proposed last month that many see as favourable to Moscow.

Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain and said later he had a spirited exchange with them, including the prospects for talks in Europe this weekend.

"He wants action for this war to come to an end, and the administration has spent more than 30 hours, this just in the past couple of weeks, meeting with the Russians and the Ukrainians and the Europeans. We'll see about the meetings this weekend, and stay tuned," Leavitt said.

Talks fatigue

Trump said the US would send a delegation to Saturday's meeting in Europe only if "there's a good chance" of securing an agreement on a plan to end Russia's war on its eastern European neighbour.

"We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting," Trump said. "They want me to attend. They want us to attend, and we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance, and we don't want to waste a lot of time. We think it's negative. We want it to get settled. We want to save a lot of lives."

Trump did not specify where the sit-down is slated to take place, but Axios reported that the location is Paris, with national security advisors from each nation attending the talks.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
