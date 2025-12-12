US President Donald Trump will send a representative to talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, the White House said.

But Trump has grown weary of multiple meetings that never seem to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war, and he is sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting," she said.

Kiev is under pressure from the White House to secure a quick peace, but is pushing back on a US-backed plan proposed last month that many see as favourable to Moscow.

Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain and said later he had a spirited exchange with them, including the prospects for talks in Europe this weekend.

"He wants action for this war to come to an end, and the administration has spent more than 30 hours, this just in the past couple of weeks, meeting with the Russians and the Ukrainians and the Europeans. We'll see about the meetings this weekend, and stay tuned," Leavitt said.