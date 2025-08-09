WAR ON GAZA
Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza is 'absolutely unacceptable': Erdogan
Türkiye continues diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Erdogan tells Palestinian counterpart Abbas in a phone call.
Erdogan reiterated during the conversation that Türkiye will continue to stand by Palestine. / AA
August 9, 2025

Israel’s decision to take military control of Gaza is 'absolutely unacceptable,' President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the latest developments in the region, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Saturday.

Erdogan reiterated during the conversation that Türkiye will continue to stand by Palestine.

​​​​​​​Calling the statements by France, Britain, and Canada on their potential recognition of the Palestinian state valuable, Erdogan noted the rising tide of criticism of Israel in the West, adding that Türkiye will continue its efforts for peace in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
