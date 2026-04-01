TÜRKİYE
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Israel 'primarily' responsible for 'unlawful war' with Iran: Türkiye's Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns of rising regional risks, saying Türkiye aims to navigate the turbulent period without harm and keep the country away from the flames.
Israel 'primarily' responsible for 'unlawful war' with Iran: Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party’s group meeting at parliament in Ankara, Türkiye, on April 1 2026. / AA
April 1, 2026

The Israeli government is primarily responsible for the ongoing "unlawful war" on Iran, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Israeli government bears primary responsibility for this unlawful war, which has not only turned our region into a zone of conflict but has also imposed an economic burden on all of humanity,” Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara.

"It must not be forgotten that every drop of blood shed in the war will prolong (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s political survival," he said.

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Erdogan said that the conflict that began on February 28 in the region has completed its first month and continues with an increasing level of threat and danger, adding that Türkiye’s priority is to navigate this turbulent period without harm and that it is determined to keep the country away from the flames.

“Among the foremost dangers facing our region is not only the prolongation of the war but also the risk of it evolving into a broader regional conflict, as retaliatory attacks targeting energy, transportation, and civilian infrastructure unfortunately increase this likelihood,” he added.

He said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a four-party meeting in Islamabad with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, where concerns were discussed, and steps to end the war were addressed.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin, and other officials are also making intensive efforts within their respective fields, he added.

“If there is even the slightest glimmer of hope for an end to the bloodshed, for the drying of tears, for the silencing of weapons, and for the resolution of problems through diplomacy, it is our duty to seize it,” he said.

“Since the beginning of the war, Türkiye's principled stance, its attitude, and the messages it has sent to the world and the region have been the voice of humanity and conscience,” he added.

The war with Iran does not serve the vision of global peace but rather undermines it, Erdogan said, stressing that diplomacy, dialogue, and compromise are the greatest tools available to escape this deadlock, emphasising the need to seek common ground instead of insisting on maximalist demands.

“Our hope is that the path to peace will be opened without further bloodshed, and for this, we will continue to do everything we can, even if it means putting ourselves on the line,” the Turkish president added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye won’t stay silent as Israel plunges region into bloodbath: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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