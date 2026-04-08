TÜRKİYE
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President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, warns against 'provocations'
Türkiye's President Erdogan calls for calm in the region and warns against any 'provocations' or acts of 'sabotage' after the ceasefire.
President Erdogan welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, warns against 'provocations'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye will continue promoting peace both domestically and internationally. [File photo] / AA
April 8, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire announced in the Israel-US war on Iran, urging its full implementation on the ground and warning against any “provocations or acts of sabotage.”

We welcome the ceasefire announced last night in the war that has engulfed our region since February 28,” the Turkish president said in a social post on X.

President Erdogan also congratulated all parties involved in achieving the ceasefire, singling out Pakistan as a key contributor to the process.

“We sincerely hope that our region, long scarred by war, conflict, tension and oppression, will soon find peace, stability and calm,” he added.

President Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye will continue championing peace at home and abroad, actively voicing its stance in international forums.

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US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just hours before a deadline set by President Donald Trump, who had warned of major strikes on Iranian infrastructure if no deal was struck.

As part of the agreement, the US and Israel will halt attacks on Iran, while Tehran will fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, securing a key route for global oil supplies.

The truce sets the stage for talks on a 10-point proposal from Iran, which Trump called a “workable basis.” Negotiations are expected to start soon in Islamabad, aiming for a broader, long-term peace agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Iran and Gulf states report fresh drone and missile attacks despite ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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