Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire announced in the Israel-US war on Iran, urging its full implementation on the ground and warning against any “provocations or acts of sabotage.”

“We welcome the ceasefire announced last night in the war that has engulfed our region since February 28,” the Turkish president said in a social post on X.

President Erdogan also congratulated all parties involved in achieving the ceasefire, singling out Pakistan as a key contributor to the process.

“We sincerely hope that our region, long scarred by war, conflict, tension and oppression, will soon find peace, stability and calm,” he added.

President Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye will continue championing peace at home and abroad, actively voicing its stance in international forums.