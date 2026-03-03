Governments across the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday moved to evacuate citizens, secure energy supplies and monitor financial markets as an escalating war in the Middle East rattled global oil trade and sent regional stocks plunging.

While China evacuated over 3,000 of its citizens from Iran, an Air India flight from the United Arab Emirates brought home 149 passengers and eight crew members, marking the first Indian carrier arrival in New Delhi since widespread disruptions to Middle Eastern airspace began.

Regional tensions escalated on Saturday following a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, killing several senior Iranian officials, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities — including the deaths of six US service members — and injuring many others.

Air and maritime routes in the region, including those through the Strait of Hormuz, have since been disrupted.

At least six people from Asia have been reported killed since the conflict intensified on Saturday — one each from China, Pakistan, Nepal and India and two from Bangladesh. An Indian national was killed aboard a vessel near Oman, while five others died in the UAE.

Thousands stranded

Some 115,000 Australians are currently in the Middle East, ABC News reported, and the country's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government was in discussions with airlines to help stranded citizens.

Wong acknowledged that evacuation efforts would remain difficult while airspace across much of the region remains closed.

Pakistan has evacuated over 650 of its citizens from Iran over the past two days.

Stock markets plunge

Stock markets across the region fell sharply amid fears of prolonged disruption to energy supplies. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed down 3.06 percent as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions.

In South Korea, shares plunged more than 7 percent to close at 5,791.91, while the local currency weakened sharply, according to Yonhap News.