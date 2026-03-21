On the eve of a planned visit, Human Rights Watch on Friday has called on Hungarian authorities to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country.

The visit, set to start Saturday, comes weeks before Hungary’s April 12 general elections.

“Despite its move to leave the ICC (International Criminal Court), Hungary is still a member country and is still obligated to arrest and surrender individuals wanted by the court,” said Alice Autin, international justice researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“By flouting this obligation, for the second time in less than a year, Hungary would further entrench impunity for serious crimes in Palestine and once again betray victims who have been denied justice for far too long,” she added.

The call comes after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and then-Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in 2024 over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza since October 2023.

Both remain fugitives from the ICC.

Withdrawal from the ICC treaty