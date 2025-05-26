WORLD
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
The attack left at least 27 people injured, who were transferred to hospitals across Liverpool.
Observers noted that the prompt release of the suspect's identity may reflect lessons learned from previous events. / AP
May 26, 2025

UK Police have said they were not treating a Liverpool car ramming which left 27 people hospitalised as terrorism, after a vehicle ploughed into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League football title.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims told a press conference on Monday.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism," she added.

She added that a 53-year-old white British man who had been arrested shortly after the collision was believed to be the driver.

David Kitchen of the North West Ambulance Service said the emergency services were "horrified and saddened" by what had occurred.

He confirmed that 27 people were transported to hospitals across Liverpool and two suffered serious injuries, including a child.

"Clinicians, paramedics and other medical teams were quick to support and respond to what happened on Water Street," Kitchen said.

Past lessons

Observers noted that the prompt release of the suspect's identity may reflect lessons learned from previous events.

Last summer, a stabbing attack at a children's dance class in Southport, UK, resulted in the deaths of three young girls.

Hours later, violent protests and riots erupted in the town and spread to other areas, fuelled by online misinformation and far-right sentiment.

Initial claims falsely linked the killings to a Muslim migrant, sparking anger and protests across the country. Axel Rudakubana, 18, who was born in Cardiff, has been charged in connection with the killings.

That delay created a vacuum that was quickly filled by far-right accounts spreading disinformation online.

This time, it appears police were determined to avoid a repeat of such chaos by addressing the public with clarity and speed.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
