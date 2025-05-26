UK Police have said they were not treating a Liverpool car ramming which left 27 people hospitalised as terrorism, after a vehicle ploughed into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League football title.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims told a press conference on Monday.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism," she added.

She added that a 53-year-old white British man who had been arrested shortly after the collision was believed to be the driver.

David Kitchen of the North West Ambulance Service said the emergency services were "horrified and saddened" by what had occurred.

He confirmed that 27 people were transported to hospitals across Liverpool and two suffered serious injuries, including a child.

"Clinicians, paramedics and other medical teams were quick to support and respond to what happened on Water Street," Kitchen said.