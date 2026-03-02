WORLD
Smoke at US embassy in Kuwait as blasts echo across Gulf cities
Loud explosions were also heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama as Tehran warned it would target US bases after Israel-US strikes
Iranian drone strikes target US bases across the Gulf, with drones intercepted over the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. / AP
March 2, 2026

An AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday, with the diplomatic mission telling people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader and other top officials.
The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

"US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait.

Intercepting hostile drones

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks.

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defences intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defence as saying.

Earlier on Monday, AFP correspondents and residents heard loud explosions across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait.

Tehran said it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

