An AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday, with the diplomatic mission telling people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader and other top officials.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.

"US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

The Iranian attacks have so far killed five people in the Gulf, according to authorities, including one person in Kuwait.

Intercepting hostile drones