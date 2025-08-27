WAR ON GAZA
Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasises justice for Palestinians who are "targeted by bullets, bombs in front of cameras every day."
Turkish President Erdogan attends the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony in Ankara on August 27, 2025. / AA
August 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the "day will come when our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are targeted by bullets and bombs in front of cameras every day, will finally see justice served."

Speaking at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday in Ankara, Erdogan said: "Those who shed the innocent's blood will also drown in it."

Erdogan's remarks came hours after Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus convened an extraordinary session on Friday to discuss Israel's attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Earlier, President Erdogan condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital, accusing Netanyahu’s government of “relentlessly” destroying humanity, after Gaza officials said 20 people, including patients, medics, civil defence workers and journalists, were killed.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel’s full blockade of the Palestinian enclave, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

