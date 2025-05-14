The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa would mark a “historic” and “very significant” moment in US-Syria relations, says TRT World Editor-at-Large Yusuf Erim.

“I had a feeling sooner or later Trump was going to reach out to the Syrian president Ahmed Alsharaa,” Erim said, calling it the first direct engagement between the two nations’ leaders in over 25 years.

“That in itself is historic,” he said, highlighting a major shift in Washington’s approach to the Middle East.

Erim said Trump is moving away from the proxy-based strategies of previous administrations and instead opting for direct regional influence through allies like Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

“We’re seeing quite a restructuring of US policy in the Middle East and we’re seeing it most evidently in Syria,” he said.

Reflecting on the last decade of US involvement in Syria, Erim was critical of the Obama-era policies, which he said were largely inherited by both Trump’s first administration and the Biden presidency.

“America was working more with proxies in the region. Some of those proxies [were] very hostile to its NATO ally Türkiye, most namely the YPG,” he said, contrasting that with Türkiye’s proactive support for the Syrian opposition, which culminated in the rise of Alsharaa.

Regional heavyweights

Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move, Erim said.