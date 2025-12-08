US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would have a say whether a proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers should go forward, telling reporters the market share of a combined entity could raise concerns.

"I'll be involved in that decision," Trump told reporters as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for its annual awards show.

Netflix on Friday agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for $72 billion, a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood's most prized assets to the streaming pioneer.