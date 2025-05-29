Elon Musk has announced the end of his role as a special government employee in President Donald Trump's administration, marking the conclusion of his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, who was appointed to lead efforts aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy and spending, expressed gratitude to President Trump for the opportunity to serve.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote: "Grateful to President Trump for the chance to serve. It’s been a challenging but enlightening experience."

Shortly after his tweet, a White House official confirmed his departure and said his offboarding “will begin tonight.”

Brief clash

Musk's departure follows his public criticism of President Trump's "big beautiful bill," a legislative package that includes tax cuts and immigration enforcement but significantly increases the federal deficit. Musk described the bill as counterproductive to DOGE's mission and expressed disappointment.