US President Donald Trump handed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a one-year exemption from sanctions for buying Russian oil and gas after the close right-wing allies held a chummy White House meeting on Friday.

"We're looking at it because it's very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas," Trump told reporters on Friday during a meeting where he welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House.

The United States hit Russia's two biggest oil producers with sanctions last month, the first such measures targeting Moscow since Trump returned to the White House, in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

Hungary — the closest ally in the European Union of both Trump and the Kremlin — depends heavily on Russian oil and gas despite EU efforts to wean itself off.

Orban — who is accompanied by a large delegation that includes six ministers — said he would seek a sanctions waiver on Russian energy.

The Hungarian leader said he would explain to Trump the "consequences" for Hungarian people without Russian oil and gas.

"Because we are supplied by pipelines. Pipeline is not an ideological or political issue. It's a physical reality because we don't have port(s)," Orban said.

In a recent interview with Italy's La Repubblica daily, Orban has deemed Trump made a mistake "from the Hungarian point of view".

"Hungary depends very much on Russian oil and gas. Without them, energy prices will skyrocket, causing shortages in our reserves," he said.

The two are also expected to discuss the war in Ukraine. Budapest had been tapped last month to host a US-Russia summit but Trump called it off before a date was set.