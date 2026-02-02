Japan said on Monday it has retrieved sediment containing rare earth minerals from a depth of 6,000 meters during a test mission aimed at reducing reliance on China, local media reported.

Japan said the mission was the world’s first attempt to tap deep-sea rare-earth deposits at such depths, calling it a significant step for economic security and maritime development, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

A deep-sea scientific drilling boat, Chikyu, which set sail last month for the remote island of Minami Torishima in the Pacific, located around 1,900 kilometres southeast of Tokyo, collected the sample.

The waters surrounding the island are believed to contain a rich trove of valuable minerals, including an estimated 730 years’ worth of dysprosium, used in high-strength magnets in phones and electric cars, and 780 years’ worth of yttrium, used in lasers.

Government spokesperson Kei Sato said the collected sediment will be analysed further to determine how much rare earth is contained in the sample.