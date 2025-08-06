Eighty years ago , in the early morning of August 6, 1945, a US B-29 bomber took off from Tinian, the Northern Mariana Islands. At 8.15 am, the new type of bomb it was carrying exploded nearly 600 metres above the city.



Within the first few seconds, a 300-metre fireball began consuming everything in its path. The searing fireball escalated temperatures on the ground to more than 3800°C, vaporising every bit of living tissue.



The bomb’s blast wave crushed buildings in every direction. Gases burned by the fireball created a massive vacuum, and dust and debris rushed in to fill the space. A spindly mushroom cloud rose over the now flattened city of Hiroshima.

Within minutes, 80,000 people died from the first nuclear weapon ever used in warfare. Hundreds of thousands more died from its impact over the coming months. The second attack, on Nagasaki three days later, led to the deaths of 100,000 more. At least 38,000 of the dead were infants and children.

A survivor’s warning



Yet, below the mushroom clouds, not everyone was killed. Survivors like Setsuko Thurlow , who was 13 years old when the US bombed Hiroshima, have spent decades telling the world about what nuclear weapons actually do, in an effort to make sure they are never used again. Delivering the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize lecture, Setsuko described her experience:

"As I crawled out, the ruins were on fire. Most of my classmates in that building were burned to death alive. I saw all around me utter, unimaginable devastation.



“Processions of ghostly figures shuffled by. Grotesquely wounded people, they were bleeding, burnt, blackened, and swollen. Parts of their bodies were missing. Flesh and skin hung from their bones. Some with their eyeballs hanging in their hands. Some with their bellies burst open, their intestines hanging out.

“The foul stench of burnt human flesh filled the air. Thus, with one bomb, my beloved city was obliterated.”



The stories of what happens when nuclear weapons, painful as they are for survivors to recount, are a necessary reminder that these bombs are designed to cause massive harm. Weapons designed to incinerate a city.

The bombs dropped by the US on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were a fraction of the size of those in today’s arsenals. The Nuclear Ban Monitor estimates that the current collective explosive yield of the 9,604 nuclear warheads available for use at the beginning of 2025 is equal to the yield of more than 146,500 Hiroshima bombs.

Each bomb with the power to wipe out a city in seconds, to kill tens of thousands in a fiery flash. With a near majority of the global population living in more than 11 thousand cities worldwide, there are more than enough nuclear weapons ready for use to destroy life as we know it.