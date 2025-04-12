Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, suggested British and French troops could adopt zones of control in the country, in an interview with The Times newspaper published on Saturday.

Kellogg suggested they could have areas of responsibility west of the Dnipro river, as part of a "reassurance force", with a demilitarised zone separating them from Russian-occupied areas in the east.

"You could almost make it look like what happened with Berlin after World War II, when you had a Russian zone, a French zone, and a British zone, a US zone," he said, later clarifying on X that the United States would not be providing troops.

"You're west of the (Dnipro), which is a major obstacle," Kellogg said, adding that the force would therefore "not be provocative at all" to Russia.

He suggested that a demilitarised zone could be implemented along the existing lines of control in eastern Ukraine, The Times said.

A retired lieutenant general and former acting national security advisor during Trump's first term, Kellogg, 80, said Ukraine was big enough to accommodate several armies seeking to enforce a ceasefire.

To make sure that British, French, Ukrainian and other allied forces do not exchange fire with Russian troops, Kellogg said a buffer zone would be needed.

"You look at a map and you create, for lack of a better term, a demilitarised zone (DMZ)," he said.

"You have a... DMZ that you can monitor, and you've got this... no-fire zone," said Kellogg.

But he added: "Now, are there going to be violations? Probably, because there always are. But your ability to monitor that is easy."

Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Kellogg admitted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "might not accept" the proposal.