Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have spoken publicly for the first time since their abduction by US forces, describing themselves as “steadfast” and “serene” in a message posted from detention.

The couple, held for nearly three months at a federal jail in Brooklyn, said they were drawing strength from supporters after a dramatic January raid that saw them taken from Caracas and flown to the United States to face criminal charges.

“We are well, steadfast, serene and in constant prayer,” the message read, posted to Maduro’s social media account, though it was unclear who shared it on their behalf.

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Life inside a Brooklyn detention center

Since their abduction, Maduro and Flores have reportedly had no direct access to the internet or news, relying instead on limited phone calls with family and lawyers.

A source close to the Venezuelan government said Maduro spends time reading the Bible and is still referred to as “president” by some fellow detainees inside the Metropolitan Detention Center.

His son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, has said publicly that his father remains calm and physically active despite the conditions.

Legal battle and political fallout