Israeli air strikes have killed at least five Palestinians in latest Israeli violation of ceasefire, in Gaza, health officials said.
Medics said the strike hit a group of men outside a school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing four.
Separately, another strike killed one person and injured another at a cafe in Gaza City, they added.
At Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the bodies of those killed lay on the ground in white shrouds outside the morgue as relatives and friends arrived to bid them farewell.
The Gaza genocide began in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and leaving the territory mostly in ruins.
Disarmament talks
The incidents happened as mediators met leaders from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to shore up a US-brokered ceasefire deal.
Leaders from Hamas and other factions have been meeting in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.
Under a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Hamas would be required to lay down its arms in stages.
Two officials close to the talks said Hamas told mediators that discussions on disarmament could only move forward after Israel fully implements the first phase of the deal, including a complete ceasefire.
Israeli military officials have said they are preparing for a swift return to full-scale genocidal war if Hamas does not lay down its weapons.