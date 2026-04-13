WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
Israel has killed over 750 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire began, as the Palestinian resistance group Hamas says disarmament talks depend on full ceasefire conditions.
Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue as ceasefire comes under pressure. / AA
16 hours ago

Israeli air strikes have killed at least five Palestinians in latest Israeli violation of ceasefire, in Gaza, health officials said.

Medics said the strike hit a group of men outside a school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing four.

Separately, another strike killed one person and injured another at a cafe in Gaza City, they added.

At Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the bodies of those killed lay on the ground in white shrouds outside the morgue as relatives and friends arrived to bid them farewell.

The Gaza genocide began in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and leaving the territory mostly in ruins.

RECOMMENDED

Disarmament talks

The incidents happened as mediators met leaders from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to shore up a US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Leaders from Hamas and other factions have been meeting in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.

Under a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Hamas would be required to lay down its arms in stages.

Two officials close to the talks said Hamas told mediators that discussions on disarmament could only move forward after Israel fully implements the first phase of the deal, including a complete ceasefire.

Israeli military officials have said they are preparing for a swift return to full-scale genocidal war if Hamas does not lay down its weapons.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas to hold talks with Egypt over Israel's Gaza ceasefire violations
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Nearly all Russian personnel left Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Rosatom
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
EU urges coordinated energy price action amid Iran war
Israeli strike kills three in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
'We're not supporting the blockade' – UK's Starmer tells US as tensions rise over Hormuz Strait