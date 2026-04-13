Israeli air strikes have killed at least five Palestinians in latest Israeli violation of ceasefire, in Gaza, health officials said.

Medics said the strike hit a group of men outside a school in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing four.

Separately, another strike killed one person and injured another at a cafe in Gaza City, they added.

At Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, the bodies of those killed lay on the ground in white shrouds outside the morgue as relatives and friends arrived to bid them farewell.

The Gaza genocide began in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and leaving the territory mostly in ruins.