Global Affairs Canada said it is reviewing a report revealing Canada's continued shipment of military equipment to Israel via US weapons factories, despite Ottawa's freeze on permits that could be used in Gaza.
"Global Affairs is aware of the report and is reviewing it," spokesperson Samantha Lafleur said in a statement on Friday. "Canada has not approved any new permits for items to Israel that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza since January 8, 2024."
Global Affairs Canada is a federal department responsible for managing the country's diplomatic and consular relations.
The report, "Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel", which was published on Tuesday, stated that evidence the report provided "details hundreds of shipments from Canadian military manufacturers to the US weapons factories that manufacture Israel's key warplanes, bombs and artillery shells".
"The report also exposes, for the first time, Canada's role as a vital transit corridor for hundreds of shipments of European-made TNT en route to US bomb-makers, and damning evidence of Canadian F-35 components being shipped on to Israel mere days after arriving at US facilities," it said.
Noting that Canada has not authorised any new permits to Israel, Lafleur said, "In 2024, Canada suspended approximately 30 export permits for items destined to Israel that could have conceivably later been incorporated into items that could be used in that conflict."
"All permits suspended in 2024 remain suspended and cannot be used to export to Israel," she added.
'Can't claim ignorance'
Emphasising that all export applications remain subject to strict legal review, she said that "Global Affairs Canada continues to assess all permit applications on a case-by-case basis under Canada's risk assessment framework, including the criteria set out in the Arms Trade Treaty and enshrined in the Export and Import Permits Act".
"Any items requiring an export permit adhere to Canada's rigorous export permit regime," she said.
"Exporting controlled goods or technology without a valid permit is a violation of Canadian law and may result in enforcement actions, including fines, seizure of goods and potential criminal prosecution."
Canada has long been criticised by rights groups for its role in the global arms supply chain linked to Israel’s war on Gaza, with advocates warning of gaps in oversight and loopholes in export pathways.
Rachel Small from World Beyond War told reporters on Tuesday: "Let me be clear on this point, despite our government's attempts to placate us, to create the illusion of having addressed Canada's arming of Israel's tax we see now the Canadian-made military goods have continued to flow to Israel this entire time."
Haneen Muhanna from the Palestinian Youth Movement echoed the concerns and described the "US loophole" as a "way for the government to continually claim innocence, while its weapon trade continues to go through the United States unchecked".
New Democratic Party member Jenny Kwan also stressed that "the Liberal government can no longer claim ignorance or distance".