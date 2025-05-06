Israeli settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound have skyrocketed from 289 in 2003 to 53,488 in 2024 — a staggering 18,407% increase, according to the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem.

Illegal Jewish settlers, often escorted by armed Israeli forces, Israeli lawmakers and religious leaders, now storm Islam’s third-holiest site almost daily through the Mughrabi Gate near the Western Wall for Talmudic prayers.