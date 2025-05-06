WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa surge 18,000% over two decades
Israeli armed forces and officials reportedly escort settler storms almost every day
00:00
Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa surge 18,000% over two decades
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
May 6, 2025

Israeli settler incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound have skyrocketed from 289 in 2003 to 53,488 in 2024 — a staggering 18,407% increase, according to the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem.

Illegal Jewish settlers, often escorted by armed Israeli forces, Israeli lawmakers and religious leaders, now storm Islam’s third-holiest site almost daily through the Mughrabi Gate near the Western Wall for Talmudic prayers.

RECOMMENDED

Al-Aqsa, located in occupied East Jerusalem, has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, with its 1980 annexation unrecognised internationally. Israeli authorities have also frequently imposed restrictions on Palestinian access to the mosque.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal under international law.

Explore
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women