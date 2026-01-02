The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said gunfire from an Israeli position hit close to its peacekeepers twice on Friday, reporting no casualties but decrying a "concerning trend".

UNIFIL has repeatedly reported Israeli fire near or towards its personnel in recent months, and last week said an Israeli attack near one of its positions lightly wounded a peacekeeper.

Personnel patrolling in south Lebanon on Friday "reported 15 rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than 50 metres away from them", a UNIFIL statement said.

Shortly afterwards, "peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately 50 metres from them", it added, reporting no damage or injuries.

"Peacekeepers assessed that the fire came from an IDF (Israeli army) position south of the Blue Line in both cases," the statement said, referring to the de facto border, and "sent a 'stop fire' request through its liaison channels".

It said UNIFIL had informed the Israeli army about the peacekeepers' activities in advance.

"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," the statement said.