WAR ON IRAN
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack
The government has also placed the country's armed forces on the highest state of readiness, the foreign minister says.
“We have placed our armed forces on the highest level of readiness and are taking all necessary security measures,” said Jeyhun Bayramov / AA
March 6, 2026

Azerbaijan has issued an order to evacuate its embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz, state news agency Azertac reported, a day after the country's territory was hit by drones from Iran, which has retaliated to US-Israel attacks.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said measures to ensure security are being implemented, with the armed forces placed on the highest level of readiness amid regional tensions.

Bayramov noted that appropriate decisions will be made once the investigation results are received.

He also said the diplomatic mission has received approximately 1,000 requests, primarily from Azerbaijani citizens travelling to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the Nakhchivan exclave was hit by drones launched from Iranian territory, with one striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport.

At the same time, another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

The attacks came as Israel and the US continue their large-scale offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as many countries, including those that host US military assets.

SOURCE:AA
