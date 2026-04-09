Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the region was facing one of its gravest challenges since the war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, warning that the conflict risked widening further even as a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran opened a narrow diplomatic opportunity.

Fidan, during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani in Ankara, said on Thursday that Türkiye was working in close coordination with its neighbours and international partners to preserve peace, describing the temporary truce as a significant development.

He added, however, that the two-week ceasefire might not be sufficient and could need to be extended if the parties agreed.

The Turkish foreign minister said Ankara hopes to see a constructive approach from all sides at the upcoming talks in Pakistan, which are expected to focus on sustaining the ceasefire and reducing the risk of renewed military escalation.

Fidan also urged the international community to be prepared to respond “appropriately to Israel’s potential acts of sabotage” that could undermine the US-Iran ceasefire.”

Commenting on Israel’s deadly strikes on Lebanon, Fidan said: