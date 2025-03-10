US lawmakers and civil rights organisations have criticised the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead a pro-Palestinian encampment last April, at his university-owned residence in New York on Saturday night.

Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib decried the arrest as an assault on free speech on Monday.

"Free Mahmoud Khalil. This is straight out of the fascist playbook. Criminalising dissent is an assault on our First Amendment and freedom of speech," said Tlaib, who represents Michigan. "Revoking someone’s green card for expressing their political opinion is illegal. Protesting genocide is not a crime."

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the arrest could set a dangerous precedent.

"If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too," Ocasio-Cortez posted on X, "Anyone - left, right, or center - who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now."

New York Attorney General Letitia James also voiced concern, calling the arrest "lawless".

"I am extremely concerned about the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, an advocate and legal permanent resident of Palestinian descent. My office is monitoring the situation, and we are in contact with his attorney," she wrote on X.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the Department of Homeland Security’s actions, calling Khalil’s arrest a violation of free speech.

"The Department of Homeland Security's lawless decision to arrest him solely because of his peaceful anti-genocide activism represents a blatant attack on the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech, immigration laws, and the very humanity of Palestinians. We and other civil rights groups are in communication with Mahmoud's legal counsel. This fight is just starting," said in a statement.