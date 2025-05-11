US President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that his team had a “very good meeting” on trade with Chinese officials in Switzerland.

He claimed a “total reset” in US-China relations had been achieved.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The first day of the trade talks concluded in Geneva with discussions set to resume Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The meeting, which began at 10 am local time (0800GMT) and included a lunch break, ended around 8 pm, lasting at least eight hours, according to the newspaper.

No statements were issued afterward, and details on the content or tone of the talks were not made public.

The US was led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while Vice Premier He Lifeng headed the Chinese team.

The discussions are the first-time senior officials from the world’s two largest economies have met face-to-face to tackle the thorny topic of trade since Trump slapped up to 145 percent on Chinese imports.

Beijing responded with retaliatory duties of up to 125 percent on certain American products.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump signalled he might lower the tariffs, suggesting on social media that an “80% Tariff on China seems right!”

However, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the United States would not lower tariffs unilaterally and that China would also need to make concessions.

An important step