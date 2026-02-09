Eritrea has denounced accusations by Ethiopia that Eritrean troops were present inside the country as "false and fabricated".

Relations between the two Horn of Africa countries have long been fraught but in recent months, Addis Ababa has accused Eritrea of supporting insurgents on Ethiopian soil, allegations Asmara denies.

On Saturday, Ethiopia demanded that Eritrea "withdraw its troops from Ethiopian territory".

"The patently false and fabricated accusations against Eritrea... is astounding in its tone and substance, underlying motivation and overarching objective," said Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel in a statement on Monday.

"Sadly, it constitutes yet another deplorable act in a pattern and spiral of hostile campaigns against Eritrea for more than two years now," he said.

He added that Eritrea had "no appetite for, or desire to, engage in meaningless acrimony to add fuel and exacerbate the situation".

Addis Ababa also accused Asmara of collaborating with rebel groups fighting federal forces, particularly in the Amhara region, labelling them not "just provocations but acts of outright aggression".