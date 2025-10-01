A Polish court has ruled that a Ukrainian diver, wanted by Berlin over his alleged involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline, must be kept in custody while a decision is made on whether to transfer him to Germany.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions marked an escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezed energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts, and Ukraine has denied any role.

The suspect, named only as "Volodymyr Z" was detained near Warsaw on Tuesday. He will now be kept in custody for seven days.

His lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, told reporters he would appeal against the decision. "If somebody lives in a given country for three-and-a-half years, then in my opinion saying that there is a risk of escape... is not convincing," he said.

Germany's top prosecutors' office said on Tuesday that Polish police had acted upon a European arrest warrant that it had issued.