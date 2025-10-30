Turkish athlete Merve Dincel Kavurat won gold in the women’s 53-kilogramme category at the World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China, claiming her second consecutive world championship.

“Sixteen of our athletes represented our country in the championship, achieving the most successful result in Turkish taekwondo history,” the Turkish Taekwondo Federation said on Thursday.

Kavurat advanced directly to the second round and defeated Stavroula Dessyla of Greece, Mobina Nematzadeh of Iran, Po Ya-su of Taiwan, and Jana Khattab of Egypt to reach the final.

She beat Dunya Ali Abutaleb of Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the championship match.

Kavurat also won gold in the 49-kg category at the 2023 World Championships in Azerbaijan.

Last week, Kavurat had said that she felt no pressure and that she believed they will achieve success as a team.