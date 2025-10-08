The United Nations will withdraw around a quarter of its peacekeeping troops and police officers in 11 missions around the world in the coming months due to a lack of funds, senior UN officials said.

"Overall, we will have to repatriate around 25% of our total peacekeeping troops and police, as well as their equipment, and a large number of civilian staff in missions will also be affected," a senior UN official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

That represents between 13,000 and 14,000 personnel, according to the official.

The UN’s financial crisis has deepened amid growing uncertainty over future payments from the United States, its largest contributor.

Washington provides more than 26 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget, followed by China, which contributes nearly 24 percent.

These payments are mandatory under UN rules.

The US was already $1.5 billion in arrears before the new financial year began on July 1, a second UN official said.