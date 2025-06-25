US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy may have been linked to his opposition to Israel's nuclear weapons programme, while questioning whether she or President Donald Trump now face similar risks.

"There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel's nuclear programme.

And then he was assassinated," the Republican from Georgia posted on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?" she added.

Her remarks came shortly after Trump warned Israel against launching further air strikes on Iran, calling such action a "major violation" of a ceasefire agreement.

Endless foreign wars

Greene has also spoken out against recent US military attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, criticising what she described as endless foreign wars serving "foreign interests."

"American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits.

I'm sick of it," she wrote in a separate post.