Concerns are mounting in New Zealand as the Cook Islands’ Prime Minister travels to China this week to sign agreements without properly consulting with New Zealand, despite the two nations' constitutional ties.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday at a press conference that New Zealand expected transparency and consultation with the Cook Islands after its prime minister, Mark Brown, flagged he was heading to China seeking a partnership in national development including infrastructure, trade and the economy.

"Under our constitutional arrangements, we expect, in matters of defence and security to be transparently discussed between partners. That's all we're asking for here," Luxon said.

He added that once New Zealand knew what was in the agreement, the government would decide how to respond.

New Zealand had made repeated requests to the Cook Islands to share or consult on the contents of agreements that Brown plans to sign with China but had not received a proper response, raising significant concern, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peter's office said in a statement on Sunday.