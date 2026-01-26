The Syrian Defence Ministry has said the army has shot down drones launched by the YPG terror group that were attempting to target civilian homes near the city of Ayn al-Arab in the northern Aleppo countryside.

In a statement late on Monday, the ministry said Syrian army units intercepted several suicide and reconnaissance drones used by the terror group.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the ministry’s Media and Communications Department as saying that "army forces managed to down several suicide and reconnaissance drones belonging to the (YPG terror group-led) SDF."

According to the statement, the drones were used in an attempt "to target roads and residents' homes in the vicinity of Ayn al-Arab in the Aleppo countryside."