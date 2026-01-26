MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Defence Ministry says drones aimed at roads and homes near Ayn al-Arab despite extended ceasefire.
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Military says suicide and reconnaissance drones were intercepted in northern Aleppo countryside / AA
January 26, 2026

The Syrian Defence Ministry has said the army has shot down drones launched by the YPG terror group that were attempting to target civilian homes near the city of Ayn al-Arab in the northern Aleppo countryside.

In a statement late on Monday, the ministry said Syrian army units intercepted several suicide and reconnaissance drones used by the terror group.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the ministry’s Media and Communications Department as saying that "army forces managed to down several suicide and reconnaissance drones belonging to the (YPG terror group-led) SDF."

According to the statement, the drones were used in an attempt "to target roads and residents' homes in the vicinity of Ayn al-Arab in the Aleppo countryside."

RECOMMENDED

The incident has come despite the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group by a further 15 days.

On Sunday, the Syrian army said the YPG terror group violated the ceasefire by targeting army deployment positions around the Ayn al-Arab area in northern Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Civilians cross humanitarian corridor in Syria's Ayn al-Arab
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast