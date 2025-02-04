An Israeli aggression in Jenin has turned the occupied West Bank refugee camp into what residents and some officials describe as a ghost town causing destruction on a scale not seen there for over 20 years.

Two weeks after the attacks began Jenin is largely deserted. Thousands of Palestinians have left their homes taking only what they could carry after Israel told them to leave through drones with loudspeakers.

After destroying roadways and other infrastructure Israeli forces demolished multiple buildings at the weekend causing loud explosions.

"We stayed at home until the drone came to us and started calling for us to evacuate the house and evacuate the neighbourhood because they wanted to carry out an explosion" said 39-year-old Khalil Huwail a father of four who left with his family.

"We left in the clothes we were wearing. We couldn't carry anything that was forbidden" he said. "The camp is completely empty."

After bulldozers and armoured vehicles were deployed near his home he said residents trudged away along rubble-strewn roadways to an assembly point where Red Crescent vehicles awaited.

Israel's military said it had destroyed 23 structures and would "continue to operate to thwart terror wherever necessary."

'Fragile ceasefire'

From a hillside overlooking the camp little could be seen apart from clouds of smoke and soldiers moving among the blackened walls of burnt-out houses. The operation that latest stage of a raid launched last month started after a ceasefire began in Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.