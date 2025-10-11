One person was killed and seven others were wounded in Israeli strikes that targeted Al-Msayleh town in the South Governorate of Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to local media.
The state-run National News Agency said that 10 Israeli air strikes hit six bulldozers on the Al-Msayleh road, resulting in the destruction and burning of numerous vehicles.
One Syrian national was killed in the attack, while another Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women, were wounded, the Health Ministry said.
Al-Msayleh road was closed due to significant damage, the Al-Manar channel reported.
Separately, Israeli drones were reported flying over the capital, Beirut, and southern suburbs since early Saturday, according to the agency.
Israel confirms attacking Lebanon
The Israeli army confirmed it conducted strikes in Lebanon.
In a statement, it said it had "struck and dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering machinery used to re-establish infrastructure in the area" was located.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire, which followed more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed group that culminated in two months of open war.
A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.
Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January. But it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.
Lebanon condemns the attack
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel on Saturday for carrying out overnight strikes on civilian facilities.
"Once again, southern Lebanon has been the target of a heinous Israeli aggression against civilian installations, without justification or pretext," Aoun said.
"The seriousness of this latest attack lies in the fact that it comes after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza."
The health ministry said an Israeli strike on the Al-Msayleh area left one person dead and seven others wounded.
Lebanon's official National News Agency said Israeli warplanes conducted 10 raids targeting bulldozer and excavator yards.