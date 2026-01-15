Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez has called for reforms to the country’s oil industry to allow greater foreign investment, using her first state of the union address to outline a cautious shift in economic policy.

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Rodriguez said revenues from oil sales would be directed towards crisis-hit health services, economic development and infrastructure projects.

The address came less than two weeks after the United States abducted Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and intensified pressure on the interim government to open the oil sector.

While sharply criticising Washington and saying there was a "stain on our relations," Rodriguez also signalled a departure from past rhetoric.

"Let us not be afraid of diplomacy" with the United States, she said, striking a more conciliatory tone than her predecessors, who consistently denounced US intervention.

Rodriguez said income from foreign oil sales would be channelled into two funds: one dedicated to social services and public health care, and another focused on economic development and infrastructure.

Competing pressures

The acting president said her government would continue releasing prisoners detained under the administration of Maduro, describing the move as part of a "new political moment" following his removal.

Rodriguez now faces competing pressures from Washington and from officials loyal to Maduro who retain influence over Venezuela’s security forces.