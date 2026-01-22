Syrian families continue to search for their loved ones at al-Aktan prison, which was liberated on Tuesday by the Syrian army from the YPG terror group and elements from the ousted regime, Anadolu reported.
Hind al-Ard, 52, told reporters on Wednesday that her 18-year-old son had been sentenced to one and a half years in prison by the YPG terrorist organisation and had spent the past seven months detained on accusations of links to the Syrian army.
Al-Ard said she was searching not only for her son but also for her brother outside the prison compound, adding that she had previously been allowed to visit her son three times.
She said that over the past month, the terrorist organisation had prevented her from approaching the prison gates and barred her from seeing her son during the New Year period.
"May God free all Muslim prisoners. God willing, my son will also be released," she said.
What happened at al-Aktan prison
Al-Aktan prison, located 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) northeast of Raqqa city centre in Syria and holding some members of the Daesh terrorist organisation, was controlled by the YPG terrorist group.
After the Syrian army took control of the prison, clashes erupted with YPG terrorists.
Following the clashes, YPG elements released detainees inside the prison and withdrew from the area.
On Tuesday, the Syrian defence ministry said security had been fully established at al-Aktan prison and that security forces had been deployed around the site.
The Syrian presidency also said on Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the YPG terror group regarding the future of Hasakah province.
The defence ministry separately announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG, which took effect at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.