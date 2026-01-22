Syrian families continue to search for their loved ones at al-Aktan prison, which was liberated on Tuesday by the Syrian army from the YPG terror group and elements from the ousted regime, Anadolu reported.

Hind al-Ard, 52, told reporters on Wednesday that her 18-year-old son had been sentenced to one and a half years in prison by the YPG terrorist organisation and had spent the past seven months detained on accusations of links to the Syrian army.

Al-Ard said she was searching not only for her son but also for her brother outside the prison compound, adding that she had previously been allowed to visit her son three times.

She said that over the past month, the terrorist organisation had prevented her from approaching the prison gates and barred her from seeing her son during the New Year period.

"May God free all Muslim prisoners. God willing, my son will also be released," she said.

What happened at al-Aktan prison