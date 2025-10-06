The death toll in India’s West Bengal state after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides and a bridge collapse has risen to 24, according to officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal were flooded due to sudden heavy rains.

In a post on X, she advised tourists in North Bengal “to stay put where they are till our police evacuate them safely.”

Raju Bista, a parliamentarian for the Darjeeling district in the state, which witnessed landslides, also said that 24 people have died in the region.