Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Authorities mobilise aid as tourists are told to stay put and evacuations continue, after flooding and landslides across eastern India
Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate stranded people using a temporary zip line laid across a broken bridge. / AP
October 6, 2025

The death toll in India’s West Bengal state after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides and a bridge collapse has risen to 24, according to officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal were flooded due to sudden heavy rains.

In a post on X, she advised tourists in North Bengal “to stay put where they are till our police evacuate them safely.”

Raju Bista, a parliamentarian for the Darjeeling district in the state, which witnessed landslides, also said that 24 people have died in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all “possible assistance to those affected will be provided.”

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides,” he wrote on X.

SOURCE:AA
