Somalia and Saudi Arabia have signed a defence and military cooperation agreement aimed at expanding security collaboration and enhancing stability in the wider Red Sea region, Somalia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Riyadh by Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman.

The ministry said the deal covers multiple areas of mutual military and defence interest, though specific details were not disclosed.