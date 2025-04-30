At least 20 people have been injured from smoke inhalation as Israeli authorities evacuated several towns and closed a major highway in central Israel amid wildfires caused by high temperatures, with Tel Aviv requesting international assistance to contain the rapidly spreading flames.

Israel's Channel 12 said on Wednesday the fires now exceed the scale of the devastating 2010 Mount Carmel forest fire.

Assaf Harofeh Hospital confirmed receiving 10 people for treatment, KAN added.

Earlier, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily said that 12 people were injured in the raging fires.

Estimates from the Jewish National Fund indicated that the current wildfires in the West Jerusalem hills have destroyed approximately 2,891 acres of forest land, according to the newspaper.

A statement by the Fire and Rescue Service said many communities in several areas were evacuated.

The evacuations were triggered by raging fires that erupted in several areas due to soaring temperatures and strong winds as 111 firefighting teams and 11 aircraft battled to extinguish the flames.

KAN also reported a raging fire in the Eshtaol Forest between West Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

According to KAN, authorities issued instructions for possible evacuations of more communities due to the wildfires.

The Fire and Rescue Service raised its alert level to its highest point due to the raging fires and asked for international help to extinguish the flames between West Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Authorities also closed the main highway connecting the two cities as a precaution.