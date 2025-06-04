The Israeli army launched a military offensive in two Palestinian areas in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, in the latest escalation in the occupied territory, Anadolu reported.

Israeli forces pushed into the town of Tammun and the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas city amid military reinforcements on Wednesday.

Sounds of gunfire were heard as Israeli military bulldozers destroyed infrastructure and roads in the area.

The Israeli push comes amid growing concerns that Tel Aviv has set in motion the process of occupying more Palestinian territory.

Israel recently announced a plan to build 22 settlements in addition to legalising internationally prohibited outposts. Experts say the move is aimed at annexing the Palestinian territory.

Several houses were raided during the raid.