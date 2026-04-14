Nearly 63 percent of planned humanitarian convoys to southern Lebanon have not been completed due to negative or absent responses to deconfliction requests, a senior UN official has said, warning that aid delivery is severely hampered by escalating Israeli attacks.

"Nearly 63 percent of planned humanitarian convoys to southern Lebanon have not been completed due to negative or absent response or deconfliction requests, Samer AbdelJaber, regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe at the World Food Programme (WFP), told lawmakers on Tuesday in Brussels during a session at the European Parliament Committee on Development (DEVE).

“Even when convoys are cleared, our teams are being stopped at multiple holding points. Last week, one of our convoy missions took 15 hours to complete," he added.

AbdelJaber said the situation in southern Lebanon is particularly difficult, with more than 80 percent of markets reportedly affected and humanitarian needs rapidly outpacing available resources.

"If the crisis persists into mid-2026, up to 45 million additional people globally, including 5.2 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region, could be pushed into acute hunger," AbdelJaber warned.

He further said humanitarian supply chains are facing pressure "exceeding COVID-19 and the Ukraine war levels," citing higher costs, longer delivery times, and reduced predictability.