Türkiye’s traditional pastry “Kaytaz boregi", a culinary hallmark of the southeastern city of Hatay, has received geographical indication certification from the European Union (EU), delighting local chefs and business owners.

Prepared by filling rolled dough with a mixture of minced meat, onion, tomato paste, and spices, then baked in stone ovens, the pastry has become the 39th Turkish product to gain EU certification.

The recognition of the city’s signature flavour, already part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy, delighted local pastry masters.

Recep Ibrahimoglu, a 57-year-old pastry baker, told Anadolu that the EU certification means the traditional delicacy will be promoted not only in Türkiye but also internationally.

Highlighting that the recognition will contribute to the city’s visibility, Ibrahimoglu said: “Seeing such positive developments in earthquake-affected Hatay makes us even happier.”

He added that the secret to the pastry’s distinctive taste lies in baking it in stone ovens.