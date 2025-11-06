TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's treasured Hatay pastry 'Kaytaz boregi' earns EU recognition
The EU geographical indication marks Türkiye’s 39th registered product, boosting promotion of the southeastern city of Hatay’s culinary heritage, local economy.
The pastry has become the 39th Turkish product to gain EU certification. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Türkiye’s traditional pastry “Kaytaz boregi", a culinary hallmark of the southeastern city of Hatay, has received geographical indication certification from the European Union (EU), delighting local chefs and business owners.

Prepared by filling rolled dough with a mixture of minced meat, onion, tomato paste, and spices, then baked in stone ovens, the pastry has become the 39th Turkish product to gain EU certification.

The recognition of the city’s signature flavour, already part of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy, delighted local pastry masters.

Recep Ibrahimoglu, a 57-year-old pastry baker, told Anadolu that the EU certification means the traditional delicacy will be promoted not only in Türkiye but also internationally.

Highlighting that the recognition will contribute to the city’s visibility, Ibrahimoglu said: “Seeing such positive developments in earthquake-affected Hatay makes us even happier.”

He added that the secret to the pastry’s distinctive taste lies in baking it in stone ovens.

Kenan Dalyan, 50, another chef who also runs a restaurant, said the borek is a staple on tables both at home and in restaurants.

Dalyan described the EU certification as a great source of pride, saying: “Kaytaz boregi has long been a beloved dish in our city. Having it certified by the EU will help promote both our food and our country to the world.”

He added that they will do their best to introduce the pastry nationally and internationally and make it accessible to a wider audience.

The rising count of Turkish products registered with EU geographical indications reflects the country’s deep cultural and agricultural heritage.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
