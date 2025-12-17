An Israeli soldier has killed himself at a military base in northern Israel, taking the suicide-related death toll to 61 since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, local media reported.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, a soldier serving compulsory military service sustained critical injuries after shooting himself inside a base and was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening in a hospital.

A military statement earlier said that a soldier was seriously injured in a shooting at a military base in northern Israel and was taken to the hospital, where he later died, noting that the military police had opened an investigation into the incident.

A total of 279 Israeli soldiers have attempted to commit suicide from the beginning of 2024 until July 2025, amounting to roughly one death by suicide for every seven attempts, according to a report by the Knesset Research and Information Center.

The Israeli army earlier confirmed that 48 soldiers had taken their own lives during military service since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

At least 13 soldiers also died by suicide outside military service due to psychological issues, including six since the beginning of this year; raising the total number of suicides since the start of the war to 61, Haaretz reported.

Twenty Israeli soldiers died by suicide in 2024, and 16 others since the beginning of this year until July, Haaretz added, noting that since then at least four additional soldiers have taken their own lives.