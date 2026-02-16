WORLD
Ukrainian delegation heads to Geneva for US-brokered Russia talks
Ukraine's presidential office head Kyrylo Budanov says Kiev's interests must be protected ahead of the latest talks.
Ukrainian delegation before talks with a US delegation on ending Russia's war in Ukraine, in Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2025 (FILE) / Reuters
14 hours ago

The Ukrainian delegation has departed for Geneva, where a new round of US-mediated peace talks with Russia is expected to take place on February 17-18, head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Budanov said.

On Telegram, Budanov published a photo on Monday of himself and two other delegation members in front of a train carriage.

"Heading to Geneva. The next round of negotiations is ahead. On the way, we will discuss the lessons of our history with our colleagues and look for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected," he wrote.

The first round of trilateral security consultations this year, involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on January 23-24, with the Moscow negotiating group led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

A second round followed on February 4-5 at the same location.

Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement would also take place in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format, scheduled for February 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland.

