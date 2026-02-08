Samsung will begin mass production of the world's first sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory, known as HBM4, next week, media reports said on Sunday.

The company plans to start shipping HBM4 chips following the Lunar New Year holiday, for use in graphics processing units (GPUs) made by Nvidia Corp., Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing industry sources.

NVIDIA's GPUs are widely used in generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The global high-bandwidth memory market is currently led by fifth-generation HBM3E chips, but industry watchers say HBM4 is set to become the next major breakthrough.