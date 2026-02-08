WORLD
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
The company plans to start shipping HBM4 chips after the Lunar New Year holiday, for use in graphics processing units.
February 8, 2026

Samsung will begin mass production of the world's first sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory, known as HBM4, next week, media reports said on Sunday.

The company plans to start shipping HBM4 chips following the Lunar New Year holiday, for use in graphics processing units (GPUs) made by Nvidia Corp., Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing industry sources.

NVIDIA's GPUs are widely used in generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The global high-bandwidth memory market is currently led by fifth-generation HBM3E chips, but industry watchers say HBM4 is set to become the next major breakthrough.

NVIDIA plans to adopt HBM4 in its next-generation AI accelerator, named Vera Rubin.

Samsung has passed Nvidia's quality certification process and secured purchase orders.​​​​​​​ The production schedule was finalised to align with Nvidia's launch plans for Vera Rubin.

Samsung has also increased the volume of HBM4 samples for customer-side module testing under the latest purchase order.

SOURCE:AA
