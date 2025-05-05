When Malaysia hosts the 2025 ASEAN summit on May 26 and 27 in Kuala Lumpur, the stakes could not be higher for the 10-member grouping of Southeast Asian nations.

The summit will take place against a backdrop of previously agreed-upon rules being flouted on a whim and long-held assumptions no longer being taken for granted.

The biggest disruption for ASEAN, as it is for the world, is the all-out trade war between its biggest trading partners, China and the US.

Over the past 50 years, ASEAN has benefited from a free, stable international environment.

But all that changed on January 20, when the second Trump administration took charge. The once-familiar order has been scrambled to the extent that the very economic survival of ASEAN is threatened.

Instead of managing the usual squabbles over how to maintain family unity, Malaysia , as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, has found itself in the middle of multiple crises stemming from fierce economic competition, geopolitical tensions, rising nationalism, protectionism, revisionism, and, most importantly, fallouts from the bitter Sino-American rivalry.

Let us consider that last issue.

Global headwinds

China and the US are locked in a trade war that has no historical precedent.

With Beijing vowing to “fight to the end” in response to Trump slapping 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, ASEAN countries are being forced to choose sides.

And it presents a devil’s alternative – China is ASEAN’s biggest trading partner , while the US is a key export market that is seeking to strike a deal at Beijing’s expense.

But these Asian countries cannot choose one or the other because they need both. Such is the impossible situation in which ASEAN countries find themselves.

“We can’t choose, and we will never choose [between China and the US],” said Tengku Zafrul Aziz , Malaysia’s trade minister, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first foreign trip to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia in April.

Despite Washington arm-twisting smaller nations to limit their dealings with Beijing, their economic ties are only getting stronger. The proposed upgrades to the free-trade agreement are expected to eliminate many tariffs between all ten members of the bloc and China.

“We will bring more tariffs down to zero in many cases, and then expand to all the areas,” said ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

Indeed, last month, China secured mutual pledges with Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia to strengthen industrial and supply chain cooperation.

Under the auspice of the Belt and Road connectivity projects, Beijing has already paid for and built railways in Vietnam, ports in Malaysia, and dams in Cambodia.

As more details emerge, this big-picture view comes into focus: ASEAN countries need China as the source of their imports, and they need the US as the market for their exports.

In 2024, China earned a record $3.5 trillion from exports, and 16 percent of those went to Southeast Asia, its biggest market. In the same year, total trade between ASEAN and the US reached $477 billion.