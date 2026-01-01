Bulgaria adopted the euro on January 1, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone despite widespread public protests, deep political instability and growing concerns over rising prices.

The Balkan country joined the EU in 2007 and entered the eurozone's "waiting room" in 2020 alongside Croatia, which adopted the euro in 2023.

It has met all four Maastricht criteria required for euro adoption, including price stability, sound public finances, exchange rate stability and long-term interest rate convergence.

Brussels and Sofia view the move as a "historic milestone" that will strengthen Bulgaria's economic stability, boost trade and investment, and further anchor the country to the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argued that the euro would bring "more trade, more investment and quality jobs" to Bulgaria.

However, the transition comes amid a prolonged political crisis marked by seven parliamentary elections in four years, persistent allegations of corruption, and eroding public trust in state institutions.

Public opinion divided

Public opinion on the euro remains sharply divided. A recent Finance Ministry survey showed that 51 percent of Bulgarians support adopting the single currency, while 45 percent oppose it.